Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires 11,310 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 128,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOS. Zacks Research raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Mosaic stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 29.83%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

