Northern Financial Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $211.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $226.71. The stock has a market cap of $343.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $240.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Finally, Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

