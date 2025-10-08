Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,665 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 607.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $140.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.65 and its 200-day moving average is $126.24.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

