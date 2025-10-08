DMC Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SAP SE $SAP

DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for approximately 1.5% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SAP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in SAP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $215,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective (up from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

NYSE:SAP opened at $274.06 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $223.26 and a twelve month high of $313.28. The company has a market cap of $336.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

