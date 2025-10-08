TPG Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,408 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

