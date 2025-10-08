Roundview Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.13.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $511.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $459.57 and a 200 day moving average of $461.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.