United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.16.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

