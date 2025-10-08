Sachetta LLC Sells 1,910 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Sachetta LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 13.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 10.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth $335,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $157,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

