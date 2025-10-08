Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 582 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,104 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 36.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $666,714.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 246,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,788,151.96. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,728 shares of company stock valued at $10,047,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete Research raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.