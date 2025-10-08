Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 79 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The firm has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

