iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

