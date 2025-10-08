Country Club Bank Sells 1,533 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Country Club Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 87,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

