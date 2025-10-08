9,646 Shares in Linde PLC $LIN Purchased by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000. Linde comprises approximately 1.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $41,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Linde by 445.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $520.00.

Linde Stock Up 0.4%

LIN opened at $470.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.50. The company has a market cap of $220.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

