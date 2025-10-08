Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Sells 226 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $177.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.67 and its 200-day moving average is $159.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

