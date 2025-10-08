Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $296,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 85.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290,131.32. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,240 shares of company stock worth $12,980,578. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Noble Financial upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $233.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.