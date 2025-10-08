Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Purchased by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in Prologis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $115.95 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $127.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.68. The stock has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.58.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $57,845.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,272.01. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

