The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Acquired by BankPlus Trust Department

BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 27,900.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $193.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.74.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

