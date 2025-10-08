DMC Group LLC Sells 745 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

DMC Group LLC trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,944 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Barclays set a $136.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Melius Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

EOG stock opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

