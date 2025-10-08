Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Bought by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after buying an additional 2,138,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after buying an additional 1,693,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,333,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after buying an additional 980,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

