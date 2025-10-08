Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $615.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $618.74. The stock has a market cap of $762.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

