Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,254 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. HRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,240,000 after acquiring an additional 118,980 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

