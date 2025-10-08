Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.13.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $511.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.53. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

