SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 1,434 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $366,209,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $147,251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 58.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,094,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,781,000 after acquiring an additional 771,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $93,529,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $191.26 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.83 and a 12 month high of $198.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.42 and its 200-day moving average is $166.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. BTIG Research set a $205.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.