Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.4%

Target stock opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.27. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Target from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.