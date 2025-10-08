First Financial Group Corp Grows Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

First Financial Group Corp boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.7% of First Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,616,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,281,000 after buying an additional 127,393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $592,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 192,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

