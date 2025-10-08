Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,109 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,824,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,018,000 after acquiring an additional 290,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,324,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,762,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,785,000 after acquiring an additional 943,023 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,928.44. The trade was a 8.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,727,678. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3%

KMI stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

