Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,869,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 113.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,781,682 shares of company stock valued at $505,183,267 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $150.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $154.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Fox Advisors lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

