Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $633,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Melius Research raised Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

CARR stock opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

