Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 21.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $4,154,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 62.4% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 34.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.65.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

