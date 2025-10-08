Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up 8.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $58,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,303,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGIT opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

