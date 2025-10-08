Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $351,943,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after buying an additional 880,636 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 229.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 796,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,695,000 after buying an additional 555,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 211.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 745,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,295,000 after buying an additional 506,314 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Down 3.6%

Analog Devices stock opened at $233.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 101.02%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,240 shares of company stock valued at $12,980,578. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

