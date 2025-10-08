Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace stock opened at $302.12 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $307.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.55. The company has a market cap of $320.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

