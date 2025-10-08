Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after purchasing an additional 922,557 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,001,000 after purchasing an additional 882,811 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,133,000 after purchasing an additional 786,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,806,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,199,000 after purchasing an additional 356,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IVE opened at $207.89 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $209.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.70. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.