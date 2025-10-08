BankPlus Trust Department Trims Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

BankPlus Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,059,063,000 after purchasing an additional 535,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,703 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,451,000 after acquiring an additional 253,544 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,722,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,178,000 after acquiring an additional 287,420 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.99. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $124.89 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.