Matisse Capital Buys 600 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,714,146. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $182.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $432.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average is $138.26.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

