Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $3.88 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $615.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $597.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $618.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

