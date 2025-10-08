Broderick Brian C Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Broderick Brian C cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $988,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $873,878,000 after buying an additional 850,025 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in Union Pacific by 61,054.6% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,650,000 after buying an additional 623,978 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,096,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after buying an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $232.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.99 and a 200-day moving average of $224.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Argus lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $253.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

