Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

