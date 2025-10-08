Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 38,255 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1,194.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average is $89.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

