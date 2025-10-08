SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

