iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3%

IJR stock opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

