Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Buys 91 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.4% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $604.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.92. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $609.71.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

