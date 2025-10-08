Canopy Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Canopy Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Canopy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wise Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wise Wealth Partners now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 42,485 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $97.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

