Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $37,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $270.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

