24,425 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $401,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 656.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

