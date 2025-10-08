High Note Wealth LLC Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18,907.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840,775 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 380.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,385 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,245,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,797 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,689,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,383,000 after purchasing an additional 699,740 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

