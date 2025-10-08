Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,925,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,787,000 after purchasing an additional 95,359 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,340,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,911,000 after acquiring an additional 221,958 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,870,000 after acquiring an additional 195,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Unilever by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after acquiring an additional 93,677 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. CICC Research started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

