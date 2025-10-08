Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,146 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 111.79%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

