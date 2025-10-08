NBT Bank N A NY Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 181.3% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.6% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.47.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.2%

MMC stock opened at $203.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.01 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

