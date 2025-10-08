Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 4.8% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ADP opened at $292.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.62 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.34. The firm has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

